HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department is taking another step in ensuring public safety by partnering with an app that offers real-time crime and safety alerts on your phone or tablet.
A Facebook post from the Hanford Police Officers’ Association announced a partnership with Ring Doorbell and the Neighbors app.
The Neighbors app by Ring (Amazon’s smart doorbell company) is a free app designed to help community members stay informed about what’s going on around them and in their neighborhoods.
Ring works with local police across the country through the Neighbors app to help open lines of communication between police and residents.
Police departments use the app to share important crime and safety information with residents, and work with their local communities to make neighborhoods safer.
Through clearly identified posts denoting their role, police officers can view and comment on public posts in the app within their jurisdiction. This allows them to connect with and help members of the community.
Officers can also post official updates to help the community stay informed about issues that may potentially affect residents.
Users have the option to provide helpful information if police ask for assistance with an investigation. They can also choose whether to share videos, or opt out of future requests.
According to Ring, this process has been designed to ensure that no user information is shared with local police unless the user chooses to do so, including whether or not they received a request.
You do not have to own a Ring device to use the Neighbors app.
