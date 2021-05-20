Hanford Police have arrested a man for allegedly growing marijuana illegally.
On Tuesday, police issued a search warrant at 808 S. Phillips St. and found 32-year-old Leonel Hernandez along with 650 plants estimated to be worth $1 million on the street.
“This was a sophisticated illegal growing operation, as the property had no power or water,” said a press release from the department. “The cultivator had water barrels brought in and they used generators to power the area. This was all an attempt to not draw attention of law enforcement.”
Hernandez was transported to the Kings County Jail with bail set at $55,000.
