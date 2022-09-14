The Hanford Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to deny an appeal by a pallet company seeking to continue its pallet manufacturing near the Hanford Airport.
Pacific Pallet Exchange filed the appeal with the Planning Commission because they questioned the city's concerns regarding the business' materials usage impacts on neighboring residential areas.
The parcel in question is located at 9839 Hanford-Armona Rd. not far from the edge of the Hanford Airport where Pacific Pallet manufactures wood pallets from raw materials.
According to the zoning ordinance, "a facility that manufactures products from extracted or raw materials or recycled or secondary materials, or the bulk storage and handling of such products and materials" is classified as heavy-industrial zoning.
The parcel is currently zoned for light-industrial use and the pallet company has therefore been unable to continue operation until they have an approved site plan or business license, according to Deputy City Manager Jason Waters.
Onan Champi, one of Pacific Pallet's neighbors, supported the appeal, highlighting the fact that the company's property is a "notch annex," meaning none of the properties adjacent to Pacific Pallet are within the current city limits.
Champi cited the already existing Hanford Airport which sits east of Pacific Pallet and the Kings Speedway which sits directly across the street, saying "those are both noisy industrial [locations]".
"In our opinion, it deprives this property owner of enjoying all the heavy industrial surroundings on all adjacent sides," Champi said. "We are in favor of the appeal."
According to Waters, however, the surrounding uses, when annexed into the city in the future, are designated for light industrial and low-density residential use which could change the zoning for Champi's property.
The zoning discussion highlighted the inconsistency between the applicant's proposed operations with the future designation of low-density residential in the neighboring vicinity, said Waters.
Pacific Pallet Exchange may appeal the decision to the City Council or complete the City's site plan and planning process for a use that is compatible with Hanford's light industrial zone.