The Hanford Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to deny an appeal by a pallet company seeking to continue its pallet manufacturing near the Hanford Airport.

Pacific Pallet Exchange filed the appeal with the Planning Commission because they questioned the city's concerns regarding the business' materials usage impacts on neighboring residential areas.

The parcel in question is located at 9839 Hanford-Armona Rd. not far from the edge of the Hanford Airport where Pacific Pallet manufactures wood pallets from raw materials.

