Hanford planning commissioners on Tuesday will consider rezoning two parcels of land totaling 1.04 acres south of West Fifth Street between South Irwin Street and South Douty Street for the expansion of an existing Telstar Instruments & Control Systems Integrators office.
Telstar is an instrument company that provides complete design, installation, on-site maintenance and calibration services for all brands of controls and instrumentation, according to the company website.
The project, which would provide a showroom for the company while the existing office continues to operate, would require a General Plan amendment, rezone, site plan review, and conditional use permit.
The site plan review has been submitted concurrently with the General Plan amendment, rezone, and CUP, and will be reviewed and approved at the staff level, but not until it is approved by the Commission.
The project calls for a new 10,000 square-foot office building and offsite parking lot. The office building would be used for the purchase, sale, and staging of electrical gear for electrical, programming, and construction services.
Purchased products are shipped to the office, held there temporarily, and then taken to the job site. The existing Telstar office is located 200 feet southeast of the proposed project at 202 South Douty St.
The current land use designation and zone district, downtown mixed use and MX-D, respectively, do not permit specialty construction and trade services. Therefore, the amendment and rezone are requested. The amendment and rezone would change the General Plan land use designation from downtown mixed use to service commercial.
Telstar Instruments currently has three offices, with the Hanford office being the Central/Southern California office. The company is an engineering consultant working with construction companies and contractors. The second Hanford office would be used to show the buyer products as they are purchased.