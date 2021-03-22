Hanford PD investigates double homicide

HANFORD — Hanford Police are investigating a double homicide after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her brother to death during a domestic dispute Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Orange Street, near Glacier Way.

Police said the suspect called 911 and told them he had stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Officers said both victims, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were found stabbed to death when they arrived on scene.

Officials said the suspect also had stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in stable condition and in police custody.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.