Hanford PD investigates double homicide

HANFORD — Hanford Police are investigating a double homicide after a 20-year-old man allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her brother to death during a domestic dispute Monday morning, officials said.
The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Orange Street, near Glacier Way.
Police said the suspect called 911 and told them he had stabbed his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Officers said both victims, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were found stabbed to death when they arrived on scene.
Officials said the suspect also had stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in stable condition and in police custody.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!