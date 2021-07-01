Hanford Police Department arrested a Visalia detective Wednesday on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence and DUI, according to Kings County booking records.
Samantha Adney was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday, booked into the Kings County Jail at 7:30 a.m. and released roughly three hours later, according to the booking record.
While the records show the domestic abuse charge carried a $15,000 bail, she was released on citation, meaning she was issued a citation and released without paying bail under a promise to appear in court later, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Department.
Yesterday, Chief Salazar and the Knights of Columbus recognized VPD’s 2020 Officer of the Year, Samantha Adney.Thanks to the Knights of Columbus for the special presentation in honor and recognition of public safety. Congratulations Detective Adney! pic.twitter.com/ZsraCyL2ik— Visalia Police Dept. (@Visaliapd) April 23, 2021
The Visalia Police Department said Adney has been placed on administrative leave.
Adney was the 2020 VPD Officer of the Year and the Youth Services Unit at Valley Oak Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.