Hanford OKs Park Resource Officer pilot program

HANFORD — In an effort to increase safety at parks throughout the city, the city of Hanford decided to move forward on a first-of-its-kind program.

In a unanimous vote, the Hanford City Council approved at its meeting Tuesday the implementation of a Park Resource Officer pilot program.

Brad Albert, director of Parks and Community Services, presented the idea of the program to council.

Albert said park safety data indicates the number of police calls for service at six of the city’s parks — Civic, Hidden Valley, Centennial, Coe, Lacey and Freedom parks — have increased by around 11% over the last three years.

Albert said if people perceive a park to be unsafe, it is very likely that they will not use that park.

“We spend a lot of time and effort trying to maintain our parks and make them welcoming to the public, so perceptions are very important,” Albert said.

One strategy to improve park safety and deter negative behavior is to have a staff or law enforcement presence, he said.

During a meeting with Hanford Police Department Chief Parker Sever and Captain Karl Anderson, Albert said they came up with the idea of a park resource officer, modeled after the department’s school resource officer program.

Albert said the officer would be a sworn member of the police department who would patrol parks during various times, do nightly sweeps of restrooms to ensure no one is in them doing things they shouldn’t be and would also have access to all the park cameras.

In addition to being a visible officer in the community who provides a consistent presence in the parks, Albert said the officer would also uphold all city laws, utilize other police resources and work in conjunction with HART Team or POP Team.