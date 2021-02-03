Hanford OKs Park Resource Officer pilot program

HANFORD — In an effort to increase safety at parks throughout the city, the city of Hanford decided to move forward on a first-of-its-kind program.
In a unanimous vote, the Hanford City Council approved at its meeting Tuesday the implementation of a Park Resource Officer pilot program.
Brad Albert, director of Parks and Community Services, presented the idea of the program to council.
Albert said park safety data indicates the number of police calls for service at six of the city’s parks — Civic, Hidden Valley, Centennial, Coe, Lacey and Freedom parks — have increased by around 11% over the last three years.
Albert said if people perceive a park to be unsafe, it is very likely that they will not use that park.
“We spend a lot of time and effort trying to maintain our parks and make them welcoming to the public, so perceptions are very important,” Albert said.
One strategy to improve park safety and deter negative behavior is to have a staff or law enforcement presence, he said.
During a meeting with Hanford Police Department Chief Parker Sever and Captain Karl Anderson, Albert said they came up with the idea of a park resource officer, modeled after the department’s school resource officer program.
Albert said the officer would be a sworn member of the police department who would patrol parks during various times, do nightly sweeps of restrooms to ensure no one is in them doing things they shouldn’t be and would also have access to all the park cameras.
In addition to being a visible officer in the community who provides a consistent presence in the parks, Albert said the officer would also uphold all city laws, utilize other police resources and work in conjunction with HART Team or POP Team.
Albert said the officer’s full-time work schedule would be based on calls for service and park usage. The officer, who would replace a currently-vacant position in the Parks and Community Services Department, would have a field office within the Coe Park facility and a dedicated patrol truck to be funded by the parks department.
Council members commended the departments for taking this initiative and approved the program in a 4-0 vote.
Albert said both departments worked together on behalf of the community and really believe in the program. He said they are committed to ensuring the well-being and safety of all park visitors.
“This is a brand new idea,” Albert said. “I actually searched and don’t know of a park resource officer anywhere in the state of California with that title.”
The initial six-month pilot program will be funded through the Hanford Police Department operating budget. Following this, the costs will be shared evenly between HPD and the Parks and Community Services Department.
