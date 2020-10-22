Hanford native’s movie gets premier at Austin Film Festival

HANFORD — Lights. Camera. Action.
It’s exactly what Hanford native Michael Lovan has stayed away from even though he’s dabbled in the film industry over the last 20 years. It’s not that he doesn’t love movies, it’s that Lovan believes a career in film is a “fool’s errand because it’s just impossible to break in.”
Well, he might rethink that after his directorial debut, ‘MURDER BURY WIN,’ has gained positive praise. So much so that Lovan’s first film had its Texas premier at the lauded Austin Film Festival on Thursday.
“The Austin Film Festival is one of the most prestigious festivals in the world and for my first film to play on opening night is probably the biggest honor an indie film can have,” Lovan said.
Some familiar major titles that have been screened at the Austin Film Festival include ‘Black Swan,’ ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘127 Hours.’
The 37-year-old filmmaker not only wrote and directed the movie, but he also served as the producer and editor. According to a review by Vague Visages, the 90-minute dark comedic thriller is “beautifully performed, frequently hilarious and will easily strike a chord with anyone who's even a little bit creative.”
In Lovan’s own words, ‘MURDER BURY WIN’ is “about three young guys who want to strike it big in the board game scene with their game MURDER BURY WIN and when their attempt to crowdfund fails and they think all hope is lost, a mysterious benefactor comes along and offers to publish their game on the condition that he is credited as the sole creator.”
The film is born out of Lovan’s own personal tastes. It ties together his love for board games with his ironic distaste for competition. He then meshes the two ideas together in a criticism of capitalism.
“My favorite thing about the movie is how honest it is in sharing my voice,” Lovan said. “It was made for an audience of one — myself — and I really did fine-tune the edit to something that I would enjoy and I’m just so glad that it’s resonating with other people.”
"MURDER BURY WIN" was shot in two weeks in the Bay Area, where Lovan currently resides. It cost him his life savings and some “juicy loans” to put the movie together, but it was also an opportunity to fill a void in the film industry.
“There aren’t many films that challenge competition and there aren’t many films that are about board games and I saw a huge window of opportunity there that no other filmmakers were taking advantage of,” Lovan said.
So far, he was right. After the Austin Film Festival, "MURDER BURY WIN" will have its East Coast premiere at the Rhode Island International Film Festival followed by the inaugural SacFilmChallenge Music and Film Festival, and finally at the Phoenix FearCON festival.
When asked if he ever envisioned his film playing at the Austin Film Festival, Lovan was brief. “Not at all,” he said. He admitted his intention was sell it to the quickest bidder. He never imagined the film would have a life of its own.
“I never thought I’d play at Austin, but the fact that I’m playing at Austin is a reminder that I should definitely keep making movies,” Lovan said.
But before he was directing movies or writing scripts or editing, Lovan was in Hanford from the age of six to 18. He attended Hanford High School and graduated in 2002. After, he went to UCLA where he obtained both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in theater in 2005 and 2006 respectively.
He still visited Hanford regularly up until last year when his mom moved. He hasn’t been back since last November, but he made it a point to be known what the city meant to him.
“Hanford left a remarkable impression on me, especially the teachers I had throughout my time there,” Lovan said. “I just want to acknowledge that were it not for their support encouraging me to write and create that I probably would not be doing what I love doing.”
With the festival being virtual this year due to COVID-19, viewers can rent and watch Lovan’s film beginning on Thursday until Oct. 29. Just go to www.murderburywin.com and click on the link provided.
His next step is to find a distributor for the film, such as Netflix or Shudder, and then it’s on to working on the next movie. His plans for his encore?
“Those are definitely hinted at within the film itself towards the end” Lovan said.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
