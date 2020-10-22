Hanford native’s movie gets premier at Austin Film Festival

HANFORD — Lights. Camera. Action.

It’s exactly what Hanford native Michael Lovan has stayed away from even though he’s dabbled in the film industry over the last 20 years. It’s not that he doesn’t love movies, it’s that Lovan believes a career in film is a “fool’s errand because it’s just impossible to break in.”

Well, he might rethink that after his directorial debut, ‘MURDER BURY WIN,’ has gained positive praise. So much so that Lovan’s first film had its Texas premier at the lauded Austin Film Festival on Thursday.

“The Austin Film Festival is one of the most prestigious festivals in the world and for my first film to play on opening night is probably the biggest honor an indie film can have,” Lovan said.

Some familiar major titles that have been screened at the Austin Film Festival include ‘Black Swan,’ ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and ‘127 Hours.’

The 37-year-old filmmaker not only wrote and directed the movie, but he also served as the producer and editor. According to a review by Vague Visages, the 90-minute dark comedic thriller is “beautifully performed, frequently hilarious and will easily strike a chord with anyone who's even a little bit creative.”

In Lovan’s own words, ‘MURDER BURY WIN’ is “about three young guys who want to strike it big in the board game scene with their game MURDER BURY WIN and when their attempt to crowdfund fails and they think all hope is lost, a mysterious benefactor comes along and offers to publish their game on the condition that he is credited as the sole creator.”