Hanford native reflects on past, present of race in America

Uncertainty and divide has enveloped our nation in a time where the only shield not penetrated is the right to vote. A luxury that the older generation has been desperately trying to encourage among the youth for decades.

Ford is a part of that older generation and he beamed with pride, peering over his reading glasses, legs crossed, quietly watching the nation swell with demands of social justice from the other side of his television screen.

“I don’t like the looting but people are upset and they have every right to be,” he said. “Even today with all eyes on the police department, they are still killing unarmed Black men.”

Ford is referring to Rayshard Brooks of Atlanta, Georgia who was shot to death by a police officer last Friday in a Wendy’s parking. Community members burned down Wendy's in a rage and less than 24 hours later, the police officer who pulled the trigger was fired.