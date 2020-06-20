Hanford native reflects on past, present of race in America

HANFORD — Their shoelaces were half tied and as wind escaped in and out of their slightly ripped jeans these young black boys raced down Douty Street, clinching a single nickel that would earn them a scoop of Superior Dairy Ice Cream.
Larry Ford was born 11 days after the Pearl Harbor in 1941 and was among the pack of black boy joy that frequented Superior Dairy, Fox Theater and The Plunge pool that can still be seen on Ford street today.
“We used to put pennies on the railroad tracks to let the trains flatten them,” laughed Ford as he walked down 5th Street recently.
This is 1948; a time when both black and white children picked cotton in Hanford fields to make money for school clothes. Unlike Kansas, which took 18 years to desegregate after Brown versus the Board of Education passed, Ford said Hanford’s 16-mile town was integrated in just about every way.
“I never really experienced racism as a kid but I knew it was there,” explained Ford.
He told The Sentinel that he was proud to see Hanford’s Black Lives Matter protest, which hosted nearly 500 people earlier this month. He supported the protest virtually from home.
“People dying is bad but I’m glad to see that the world has opened their eyes to what’s happening to Black men and Black people overall — the mistreatment by police departments and society as a whole," he said.
Uncertainty and divide has enveloped our nation in a time where the only shield not penetrated is the right to vote. A luxury that the older generation has been desperately trying to encourage among the youth for decades.
Ford is a part of that older generation and he beamed with pride, peering over his reading glasses, legs crossed, quietly watching the nation swell with demands of social justice from the other side of his television screen.
“I don’t like the looting but people are upset and they have every right to be,” he said. “Even today with all eyes on the police department, they are still killing unarmed Black men.”
Ford is referring to Rayshard Brooks of Atlanta, Georgia who was shot to death by a police officer last Friday in a Wendy’s parking. Community members burned down Wendy's in a rage and less than 24 hours later, the police officer who pulled the trigger was fired.
Millions of people around the world are participating in an active search for equality and justice in America. Popular slogans like “Silence is Violence” have even prompted big companies to speak out against racism. NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell issued a statement saying, "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."
One of the players Goodell is talking about is Colin Kapernick, former San Francisco quarterback, who was heavily criticized for kneeling during the National Anthem as a protest of racism in America. His consistent knee on the field sparked outrage; some Americans calling it a sign of disrespect.
Four years later Officer Derek Chauvin of the Minneapolis police department killed George Floyd by taking a knee to his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. This kneel, though more brutal, got the response Kapernick had originally hoped for — change.
Now as always, the public has the opportunity to speak up. Whether you’re 80 with a lifetime of memories or 19 and still finding your place in the world — we are all veins that have the power to pump justice into our society.
Sometimes it just takes rearranging the world, so that you can build it back up.
