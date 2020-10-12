Hanford native Alex Perez ready for UFC title shot

LEMOORE — If things go according to his plan on Nov. 21, Alex Perez will be the first fighter from the Central Valley to win a UFC championship.

“This is everything I’ve worked for,” Perez, who fights out of Lemoore, said. “The last 10 years have all led up to this moment.”

Perez, the No. 4 ranked flyweight in the UFC, will face Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight championship at UFC 255 in Las Vegas next month.

“Your next fight’s always your biggest fight so, as of right now, yeah, it’s my biggest fight, my biggest opportunity I’ve had,” Perez said. “If I win this, the next fight will be my biggest fight.”

Perez, standing at five feet, seven inches and fighting at 125 pounds, currently sports a 24-5 record overall with five KO’s and seven submissions. He’s won his last three fights and 11 of his past 12. His opponent is no slouch either.

Figueiredo (19-1) has lost only once in his career and most recently defeated Joseph Benavidez to claim the then vacant flyweight title. Figueiredo dominated the fight with three knockdowns and won via submission in the first round.

“He has knockout power,” Perez said. “I think that’s his biggest advantage over a lot of people in my weight class that he has that one-punch knockout power to put people to sleep.”

Perez is just as capable in the Octagon. He won two of his last three fights in the first round, including his most recent fight in June against Jussier Formiga by way of TKO.

For Perez, the plan entering the fight will be the same as always.