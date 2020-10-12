Hanford native Alex Perez ready for UFC title shot

LEMOORE — If things go according to his plan on Nov. 21, Alex Perez will be the first fighter from the Central Valley to win a UFC championship.
“This is everything I’ve worked for,” Perez, who fights out of Lemoore, said. “The last 10 years have all led up to this moment.”
Perez, the No. 4 ranked flyweight in the UFC, will face Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight championship at UFC 255 in Las Vegas next month.
“Your next fight’s always your biggest fight so, as of right now, yeah, it’s my biggest fight, my biggest opportunity I’ve had,” Perez said. “If I win this, the next fight will be my biggest fight.”
Perez, standing at five feet, seven inches and fighting at 125 pounds, currently sports a 24-5 record overall with five KO’s and seven submissions. He’s won his last three fights and 11 of his past 12. His opponent is no slouch either.
Figueiredo (19-1) has lost only once in his career and most recently defeated Joseph Benavidez to claim the then vacant flyweight title. Figueiredo dominated the fight with three knockdowns and won via submission in the first round.
“He has knockout power,” Perez said. “I think that’s his biggest advantage over a lot of people in my weight class that he has that one-punch knockout power to put people to sleep.”
Perez is just as capable in the Octagon. He won two of his last three fights in the first round, including his most recent fight in June against Jussier Formiga by way of TKO.
For Perez, the plan entering the fight will be the same as always.
“Go out there and put pressure on the guy and look for a finish,” Perez said. “I try to finish every fight whether it’s the first round, second, third and now obviously the fourth and fifth round, I’m always going to be looking for that finish.”
Just stepping into the Octagon, Perez will be in rare company. He’ll be just the third fighter looking to win a UFC title from the Central Valley.
Joe Soto, who was born in Porterville and fought out of Santa Rosa, fought for the UFC Bantamweight title in 2014, but lost to TJ Dillashaw when he was knocked out in the fifth round. Soto was 18-7 overall in his career and last fought in the UFC in 2018 with his final two fights resulting in losses.
Hanford native Chad Mendes fought for a title three different times, but came up short each time — twice by knockout and once by unanimous decision. He was 18-5 during his career and retired in 2019.
The chance now belongs to Perez.
“Coming from a small town, it just shows people that there’s other things than just staying in the Central Valley,” Perez said. “Hopefully, I’ll be the first person to win a UFC title in the Central Valley.”
The 28-year-old fighter, who describes himself as a boxer and wrestler, graduated from Lemoore High School in 2010 and turned pro in 2011. He fought locally at the Tachi Palace Fights for a few years.
After earning himself a spot in the UFC, he’s won six of his seven bouts with four wins coming in the first or second round.
“That was my plan, to make it to the best organization in the world and prove that I’m one of the best and the best at one point in time,” Perez said. “I didn’t know how long it would take, but when I first started this is what I dreamed of.”
But his dream hasn’t come without expense. He said the toughest thing has been the time he’s sacrificed away from family.
“I’ve missed family events, anniversaries, travel, just hanging out with my family just because how dedicated I’ve been the last couple years,” Perez said. “This would put a stamp on the envelope because I got everything I wanted out of it.”
Now getting the opportunity to fight for a title, he called it “satisfying.”
“I’m doing everything the right way,” Perez said. “I’m not taking shortcuts. It just proves to me that the hard work is paying off.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com.
