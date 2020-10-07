Hanford moves forward with food truck ordinance

HANFORD — After several years, multiple study sessions, meetings and a Planning Commission hearing, the city of Hanford is finally moving forward with a food truck ordinance.
At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Hanford City Council voted unanimously to approve a proposed ordinance for mobile food vendors.
“We have worked on this for a long time and it’s nice to see fruition,” Councilmember Sue Sorensen said.
After a lengthy study session on Sept. 15, the proposed ordinance included several changes council wanted to see.
In agreement with a Planning Commission recommendation, the distance requirement from brick and mortar restaurants was reduced to 250 feet. This includes vending vehicles operating in the public right of way, as well as on private property.
Staff also amended the definition of “brick and mortar restaurants” to not include fast food restaurants or businesses primarily engaged in the preparation and sale of beverages.
Distance requirement exceptions will be made, however, for vendors that are located in Civic Park during certified farmers markets, special events or when they have a certain permit.
While the ordinance originally specified that vendors would only be allowed to locate at Civic Park on Fridays and Saturdays, Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, suggested allowing food trucks at the park on nights that usually aren’t busy to help drive foot traffic in the downtown area.
Council members agreed and changed the language to allow for use on any day with the approval of the Parks and Community Services Department.
“I think that will help us have a chance to really see how this is going to work,” Sorensen said.
The ordinance also outlines the different permits a vendor must acquire, depending on what type of vending vehicle is used, where it will be located and how long it will be located there.
City staff also added language to expressly permit rotating vending vehicles on private property through a single temporary use permit (not to exceed six months for a single location) or a conditional use permit application (vehicle may remain on private property for more than six months).
Council appeared satisfied with the ordinance by the end of the discussion. Mayor John Draxler said he believes the ordinance opens the community up to food vendors, while still protecting the city’s brick and mortar restaurants.
