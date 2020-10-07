Hanford moves forward with food truck ordinance

HANFORD — After several years, multiple study sessions, meetings and a Planning Commission hearing, the city of Hanford is finally moving forward with a food truck ordinance.

At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Hanford City Council voted unanimously to approve a proposed ordinance for mobile food vendors.

“We have worked on this for a long time and it’s nice to see fruition,” Councilmember Sue Sorensen said.

After a lengthy study session on Sept. 15, the proposed ordinance included several changes council wanted to see.

In agreement with a Planning Commission recommendation, the distance requirement from brick and mortar restaurants was reduced to 250 feet. This includes vending vehicles operating in the public right of way, as well as on private property.

Staff also amended the definition of “brick and mortar restaurants” to not include fast food restaurants or businesses primarily engaged in the preparation and sale of beverages.

Distance requirement exceptions will be made, however, for vendors that are located in Civic Park during certified farmers markets, special events or when they have a certain permit.

While the ordinance originally specified that vendors would only be allowed to locate at Civic Park on Fridays and Saturdays, Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, suggested allowing food trucks at the park on nights that usually aren’t busy to help drive foot traffic in the downtown area.

Council members agreed and changed the language to allow for use on any day with the approval of the Parks and Community Services Department.