Hanford Monologue Slam goes cyber

Scherer said she expects the winner to be chosen sometime by the end of June.

Monologues can be original or from a movie, play, TV series or book. The slam is all-inclusive and any skill level is welcome, Scherer said.

While performing 2-minute monologues for auditions is something actors are used to, it may be nerve-wracking for a first time performer. Scherer said the cyber monologue may be easier for someone who’s never done a monologue slam before.

“You can do a number of takes, pick your best one and send it in,” Scherer said.

Scherer said HMTC has enjoyed putting on the slam the past couple years and they wanted to keep it going, even if it couldn’t be done in public.

Many people are home right now and have the opportunity to try something new, so Scherer encourages them to give this event a shot. She said it may even be one of the few, if there are any at all, monologue slam competitions done fully online.

A big part of past monologue slams was the audience, who Scherer said were able to participate by voting for their favorites. Hoping to keep that aspect, she said HMTC is thinking of ways to incorporate a virtual audience, perhaps by streaming some of the performances, but that process is still to be determined.