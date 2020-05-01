Hanford Monologue Slam goes cyber

HANFORD — The third annual Hanford Monologue Slam will be open to anyone, near or far, as it goes cyber for the first time this year.
Silvia Gonzalez Scherer, executive artistic director of Hanford Multicultural Theater Company, said the Monologue Slam was done in public its first two years, but current restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic will not allow for that this year.
However, being creative individuals used to adapting, Scherer said the artistic staff at HMTC came up with the idea for a “Cyber Monologue Slam.”
In the past, mainly people from the area participated in the monologue slam, but Scherer said there were a few who came from out of town to perform.
With this new online platform, she said the slam can open up to people from all over the world. Contestants can participate from anywhere just by sending a video file of their monologue.
Being a multicultural nonprofit, Scherer said videos will be accepted in five languages: English, Spanish, Russian, Korean and Urdu.
Judges will watch the video monologues and whittle them down to a top 10 before choosing a winner, who will receive a $500 prize.
Monologues must be 1½ to 2 minutes long. The first submission window is May 1-14, with a $10 application fee. The second submission window is May 15-30, with a $15 application fee.
Scherer said she expects the winner to be chosen sometime by the end of June.
Monologues can be original or from a movie, play, TV series or book. The slam is all-inclusive and any skill level is welcome, Scherer said.
While performing 2-minute monologues for auditions is something actors are used to, it may be nerve-wracking for a first time performer. Scherer said the cyber monologue may be easier for someone who’s never done a monologue slam before.
“You can do a number of takes, pick your best one and send it in,” Scherer said.
Scherer said HMTC has enjoyed putting on the slam the past couple years and they wanted to keep it going, even if it couldn’t be done in public.
Many people are home right now and have the opportunity to try something new, so Scherer encourages them to give this event a shot. She said it may even be one of the few, if there are any at all, monologue slam competitions done fully online.
A big part of past monologue slams was the audience, who Scherer said were able to participate by voting for their favorites. Hoping to keep that aspect, she said HMTC is thinking of ways to incorporate a virtual audience, perhaps by streaming some of the performances, but that process is still to be determined.
If it goes well, Scherer said the company may continue to do the Cyber Monologue Slam in the future.
“This might be something innovative,” she said. “I just see a lot of positive things about it.”
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
