You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanford man shot and killed
0 comments
featured top story

Hanford man shot and killed

Hanford Police Department

HANFORD — Hanford Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Christmas night, department officials said.

Around 8:50 p.m., HPD officers responded to the 700 block of South Redington Street regarding a shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival, police said they found 39-year-old Eoldest Young lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his body.

Officers said they immediately began providing medical aid to Young until the arrival of fire and ambulance services. They said Young was transported to Adventist Medical Center, where he later died.

Members of the HPD Detectives Unit responded and took over the investigation. Police said this case is currently under investigation and encourage anyone who may have any information to contact (559) 585-2540 or Detective E. Aguayo at (559) 585-4723.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ted Hernandez
Obituaries

Ted Hernandez

The essence of a life well-lived is one filled with respect and love. Ted had that, and more. He dedicated his life to protecting and serving …

Randolph (Randy) Davis
Obituaries

Randolph (Randy) Davis

Randolph (Randy) Davis (78), passed away on December 12, 2020, in Hanford, CA. He died from complications related to pneumonia. Randy was born…

Kathleen Ann Sarco
Obituaries

Kathleen Ann Sarco

Kathleen was born on June 29th 1948 in Selma Ca. She received her angel wings unexpectedly on December 13th 2020.

Italia Jones
Obituaries

Italia Jones

Italia Letizia Corsini Jones or Nonna as she was affectionately called by her family was born in Prevalle, Italy, a small village in Northern …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News