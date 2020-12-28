Hanford man shot and killed

HANFORD — Hanford Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Christmas night, department officials said.

Around 8:50 p.m., HPD officers responded to the 700 block of South Redington Street regarding a shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival, police said they found 39-year-old Eoldest Young lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his body.

Officers said they immediately began providing medical aid to Young until the arrival of fire and ambulance services. They said Young was transported to Adventist Medical Center, where he later died.

Members of the HPD Detectives Unit responded and took over the investigation. Police said this case is currently under investigation and encourage anyone who may have any information to contact (559) 585-2540 or Detective E. Aguayo at (559) 585-4723.

