Hanford man arrested for DUI, other charges

LEMOORE — A man was arrested Monday morning after a "struggle" with law enforcement.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday morning, an officer with the Lemoore Police Department observed a white Honda Accord driving with no lights on near the area of West D Street and W. Bush Street.

The officer got behind the Honda and the Honda increased its speed. The driver of the Honda ran a red light at the intersection of 19th Ave. and W Bush St, and a pursuit ensued. The driver of the Honda stopped near the 1300 block of S. 19th Ave. The driver exited his vehicle and refused to comply with orders given by officers.

After a short struggle, the driver was taken into custody.

The suspect is identified as 25-year-old Miguel Angel Mares, of Hanford. Mares was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on numerous charges. These charges include: evading police, DUI, driving on a suspended license, and resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer. His bail was set at $50,000.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.