Hanford icon Naomi Tagawa dies at 100

Wing said Tagawa was sharp as a tack and loved to tell stories about her time growing up in Hanford. She knew where every building used to be located and where everyone lived dating back to the 1940s.

After graduating from Hanford High School in 1930, Tagawa attended fashion design school in San Francisco, where she obtained her degree. Missing her parents and her home, Tagawa decided to come back to Hanford after college and stayed here the rest of her life.

For many years Tagawa had a daily routine of drinking coffee and eating toast at the Star Café in the mornings, talking with anyone who sat near her. For lunch she would go to Superior Dairy, where she had her own dedicated stool.

She didn’t even have to order because the employees at Superior Dairy knew what she wanted, how she liked it and would just bring it out to her, said friend Debra Revious.

From her seat, Tagawa would watch all the patrons and also look out onto Courthouse Square and see all the people enjoying themselves around Hanford. If you caught her eye in the shop, Tagawa would strike up a conversation.

Friend Darlene Keast said Tagawa found so much joy in meeting new people and seeing their delight while eating the Superior Dairy ice cream.