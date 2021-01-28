Hanford hopes to fill vacant council seat ASAP

HANFORD — Down one member following the resignation of Art Brieno, the city of Hanford is now tasked with deciding how a new council member will fill the vacancy representing District E.

“Our plan is to present council with some options as soon as possible,” City Manager Mario Cifuentez said.

The city essentially has two options: council can appoint a new member, or a special election can be held so voters in the district could choose a representative.

Cifuentez said both options will be presented to council, hopefully by its regularly-scheduled meeting on Feb. 16, for discussion and a decision.

The council can function for the time being as a body with only four members, but it could make decision-making a little more complicated or difficult. Cifuentez said if any vote came down to a tie, it ultimately would not pass without a majority vote.

The discussion on the options would be put as a general business item, meaning the public would have the opportunity to sit in on those discussions and give their opinion during public comment.

While council members make decisions based on what they think is best for the entire city, Cifuentez said the city doesn’t want any residents to feel like they don’t have the representation.

“That section of the community did elect someone who has now resigned, and I think it’s incumbent upon us to provide them with that representation as quickly as we can from a government standpoint,”Cifuentez said.

Mayor Francisco Ramirez said an ideal candidate for council is someone who really cares about the community, is engaged with the community, gets along with the other members of council and will make the best decisions for the city.