Hanford hopes to fill vacant council seat ASAP

HANFORD — Down one member following the resignation of Art Brieno, the city of Hanford is now tasked with deciding how a new council member will fill the vacancy representing District E.
“Our plan is to present council with some options as soon as possible,” City Manager Mario Cifuentez said.
The city essentially has two options: council can appoint a new member, or a special election can be held so voters in the district could choose a representative.
Cifuentez said both options will be presented to council, hopefully by its regularly-scheduled meeting on Feb. 16, for discussion and a decision.
The council can function for the time being as a body with only four members, but it could make decision-making a little more complicated or difficult. Cifuentez said if any vote came down to a tie, it ultimately would not pass without a majority vote.
The discussion on the options would be put as a general business item, meaning the public would have the opportunity to sit in on those discussions and give their opinion during public comment.
While council members make decisions based on what they think is best for the entire city, Cifuentez said the city doesn’t want any residents to feel like they don’t have the representation.
“That section of the community did elect someone who has now resigned, and I think it’s incumbent upon us to provide them with that representation as quickly as we can from a government standpoint,”Cifuentez said.
Mayor Francisco Ramirez said an ideal candidate for council is someone who really cares about the community, is engaged with the community, gets along with the other members of council and will make the best decisions for the city.
He said before considering spending money on a special election, he would first look at the candidates who ran against Brieno in 2018, which were Jason Kemp Van Ee, Savino Perico and Cheyne Strawn.
“I want the will of the people and their voice to be heard,” Ramirez said. “I don’t think it’s right if we don’t look at those three first before we open it up to everybody because those citizens voted for those people. I think we have three good candidates in that district that could represent our community well.”
The future of Hanford
Ramirez said the city has a lot to look forward to in the upcoming year, including a resolution to the Hidden Valley Park issue, new developments on the east side of town as well as the west side of town, a possible new park on the east side of town, and recent developments from car company Faraday Future.
Namely, Ramirez said the council is working hard to get rid of the stigma that Hanford is not business friendly.
“We’ve been hearing that for a long time,” Ramirez said, adding that he’s recently partnered with the Hanford Chamber of Commerce to host a business round table online every month to answer questions from current or potential businesses.
He encouraged the community to continue to shop local because the support of small business really matters to the owners and their employees.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
