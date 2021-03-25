Hanford honors Ryan, Zach Hulbert at baseball game

HANFORD — As the community continues to reel from the loss of 20-year-old Ryan and 18-year-old Zach Hulbert, Hanford High School honored the siblings before their baseball game on Wednesday.

“Today, we play for Zach — as he’d want us to play with Bullpup pride and spirit,” Hanford coach Dalton Silva said in a statement. “When we play today, we will be playing knowing No. 23 is our angel in the outfield — pushing us — while we are all grieving so deeply and giving us the strength to play today for him and in his memory.”

Silva, who knew Zach for four years, described him as an “incredible kid” and a “wonderful human being.”

“Zach was always extremely positive — he was always smiling — and if you asked any coach on the baseball staff to describe Zach, each one would unanimously tell you Zach was always a ‘ball of positivity,’” Silva said.

The siblings were previously honored at Sierra Pacific High School on Tuesday where Ryan was a pitcher on the softball team and graduated from the school in 2020. Zach was on the football and baseball teams at Hanford.

Hanford and Sierra Pacific players lined the first- and third-base lines with flowers in hand. They presented them to parents Donald and Estella who were at home plate. A banner with both Ryan and Zach was unveiled near home plate, and balloons were then released into the air.

“This is an extremely tragic situation that is incomprehensible to any rational mind,” Silva said. “The loss to this team, to his family will forever be felt.”