Hanford honors preservationist Camille Wing
Hanford honors preservationist Camille Wing

Hanford mourns preservationist Camille Wing

Camille Wing is honored on the marquee of the Hanford Fox Theater Tuesday afternoon. 

 Parker Bowman, the Sentinel

HANFORD — The marquee of the Hanford Fox Theatre displayed a message honoring the life of Camille Wing Tuesday afternoon.

Wing died Sunday, March 21.  Daughter Arianne Wing confirmed the death via email.

Camille sought to preserve the history and culture of China Alley — and all of Hanford — with her work with organizations including the China Alley Preservation Society and the Save the Courthouse Committee. She also worked to preserve and restore the Taoist Temple and helped organized the annual Moon Festival. 

