You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hanford home damaged in fire
0 comments
top story

Hanford home damaged in fire

{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — At least two people have been displaced after a residence fire Tuesday morning in Hanford.

Around 10:53 a.m., the Hanford Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 300 block of West Second Street.

There were two residences on the lot and the home in the back had heavy smoke coming from it, said Battalion Chief Isaac Buller.

Buller said crews were able to suppress the fire within eight minutes. He said there were no injuries to the occupants or any firefighters.

An HPD engine, a truck and a patrol responded to the scene for a total of nine personnel, as well as two Kings County engines with six personnel, Buller said. He said three recruits from the fire academy were able to help the department in their first structure fire call.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News