After receiving a number of phone calls from parents asking why construction projects at the city's two high schools weren't complete on the first day of school Thursday, school officials noted that the projects are on schedule and aren't supposed to be completed for at least another year.
Assistant Superintendent Renee Creech said the two modernization projects at Hanford and Hanford West high schools aren’t supposed to wrap up until early to mid-2022 and are largely on time.
Both schools have seen construction work over the summer, but Creech said they’ve focused on site-work like demolition to keep heavy equipment and noise outside of the school year.
“We’re trying to keep the student learning foremost in our minds,” Creech said. “So we’re keeping noise down and focusing on student safety, as well as making sure facilities for students are accessible.”
We have received some calls lately asking "why our construction projects were not completed for the first day of school?" The simple answer is that our projects were never scheduled to be done by the first day, regardless of how much we would have loved … https://t.co/1LY5qDYs5r pic.twitter.com/RWvtNRmv37— Hanford JUHSD (@HJUHSD) August 12, 2021
At Hanford West, the district is redoing the parking lot and moving entry off of Lacey Boulevard, renovating science labs and the 1960s era locker rooms, as well as adding a few sets of student restrooms and redoing the tennis courts. They will also get a new student service center.
The projects are expected to wrap up in January 2022.
Hanford High will get a new entrance and student drop-off area, renovated science labs and art building, a new pool, and an amphitheater which will replace a 70-year-old building which was unoccupied. Those renovations will be done around May 2022.
Creech said the renovations are being funded by a bond issue which was passed by voters several years ago, as well as some state funding sources.
