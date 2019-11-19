{{featured_button_text}}

SANTA CLARA — Today, Chegg Inc. announced Hanford High School as the winner of a once-in-a-lifetime visit from the trendsetting musician YUNGBLUD, an advocate for mental health awareness and other issues students care about.

The Chegg Music 101 series brings global artists to schools, with a $10,000 Music Grant, to showcase and support music in schools.

To celebrate the importance of arts in education, the school's music department will also be awarded a $10,000 grant from the Chegg David B. Goldberg Music Scholarship fund.

Students will be treated to a private concert featuring a selection of YUNGBLUD's top hits. YUNGBLUD will also host an exclusive Q&A with the school's students, sharing insights from his experience quickly rising to global fame as one of the most outspoken musicians on issues young people experience on a day-to-day basis.

#CheggMusic101 with YUNGBLUD will take place at Hanford High School in early 2020.

#CheggMusic101 with YUNGBLUD is the latest in Chegg's ongoing series of music classes brought to students across college and high school campuses nationwide. Previous #CheggMusic101 events featured top artists including Liam Payne, Steve Aoki, Rachel Platten, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Shawn Mendes, Kaskade, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

"We created Chegg Music 101 to blend music and education into a unique, experiential event, that gives artists a new way to interact with their fans, and gives students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from some of the most talented creators in the world," said Heather Hatlo Porter, chief communications officer at Chegg and founder of the Chegg Music 101 program.

"As a student-focused business, we've learned a lot over the last [seven] years about the issues modern students face, which we highlight in our annual State of the Student Report,” Porter continued. “Through his music, YUNGBLUD gives a voice to many of these issues that young people around the world are experiencing, and we are thrilled to bring an artist who wants to create positive change in the world to Hanford High."

