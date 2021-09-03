A petition started by Hanford West High School students that challenges the dress code as a distraction and as discriminatory against female students, has garnered 3,300 signers.
The petition was started after three Hanford West students, Nivea Boyd, Evelyn Swift and Manniah Harrison, said they saw administrators go from classroom to classroom, interrupting class to have students stand up so they could determine whether they were following the dress code.
The petition's creators and dozens of comments on the petition detail how the enforcement disrupted learning and was aimed disproportionately at female students, despite the fact that some male students were also breaking dress code.
“I think the main goal was to let the district know how much of an impact this dress code makes,” Harrison said. “With the petition, we did not expect for it to blow up like it did, but that just shows how people were affected by it. Hopefully they see, by the numbers, how important it is.”
One section of the petition mentions a rule saying undergarments can’t be visible during school. While female students are cited for having bra straps showing, boys wearing sagging pants with visible underwear often don’t get in trouble.
Aside from feeling targeted, the focus on how female students dress makes them “feel embarrassed, ashamed and violated,” Harrison said.
Boyd, who wrote the petition, said her personal style doesn’t usually break dress code, but seeing how it impacts her friends inspired her to take action. While the group has known for a long time that the dress code was an issue for them, Swift said the dress code check was the catalyst.
Hanford Joint Union High School District Superintendent Victor Rosa said the district is always willing to hear input from students, parents and staff, and while they have not yet made changes to the code, are changing enforcement techniques to minimize distraction in class.
“We do wish the petition would have spoken to changes to the dress code rather than the idea that there should not be any dress code at all,” Rosa said. “It just isn't as black and white when it comes to having a dress code or not. There is a lot of gray area that requires rules that are enforced. That does not mean that there isn't room for some changes.”
Boyd, Swift and Harrison said they plan to present their proposed changes at the next school board meeting on Sept. 14. They said they want to present updates and, with the backing of the petition, show what impact the existing code has on students.
Swift said while some staff say the dress code is just about following rules, it has impacted how comfortable female students feel in their body and in the classroom, how they’re able to express themselves and prompts hurtful interactions with some staff.
“We just want people to know that we stand together and that it’s not about boys versus girls, it’s just about how we make each other feel and being included in a school environment and feeling accepted as who we are as individuals,” Harrison said.
