Hanford High alum has ‘dream come true’ with Miami Marlins

HANFORD — After more than a decade in the minor leagues as a coach, Keith Johnson will get his opportunity in the MLB.

The Hanford High School alum was named the first-base coach for the Miami Marlins in December. He was previously the manager of the Marlins’ Triple A affiliates the last two seasons.

“To get this opportunity, it’s a dream come true,” Johnson, who graduated from Hanford High in 1989, said. “I’m just excited for the team, I’m excited for the season to get going and see us take another step forward in what hopefully becomes a lot of championships.”

He called it a “long grind” to get to where he’s at. From being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1992 to beginning his coaching career in 2004, Johnson, 49, has more than three decades of experience in baseball.

“My job was to help get those 25 players on any given night better,” he said. “Now, it’s a different opportunity and I’m just excited about it. I’m excited for our players.”

And all that experience has led him to understand what baseball is all about.

“It’s about people, first and foremost,” Johnson said. “I love the game, I’m a student of the game, but I’m more here for the players and I’m going to do my best to just create relationships with these guys and try to find ways to get their best effort on a nightly basis and get them to perform and just have fun and be themselves.”

Although he’s only been the first-base coach for a couple of months, Johnson already has relationships with some of the players from coaching them in the minors. The veterans that he hasn’t had as much face time with, he’s continuing to build those relationships every day.