Hanford girls soccer remembers Ryan, Zach Hulbert

HANFORD — The Hanford girls soccer team had their own tribute to Ryan and Zach Hulbert before Thursday’s game against Tulare Union.
The clock was set to 11:23 — Ryan and Zach’s jersey numbers — and a moment of silence was followed by a releasing of balloons. The girls then presented flowers to the family members in attendance.
“It hit our team pretty hard and anytime that happens in high school — we had it happen when I was in high school — it hits everybody hard because it’s that realization that you never know when tragedy is going to strike,” Hanford coach Jordan Barba said. “They wanted to do something to immortalize them and remember them and understand that every time we get to step on that field it’s a blessing because you never know what’s coming.”
Barba was lost for words when it came to the moment of honoring the two siblings, but said he knew how important it was to his team.
“Seeing everybody come together, seeing the balloons, seeing the family there and everybody coming together it was … very touching,” Barba said.
As expected, emotions were running high after the pregame ceremony and it showed in the team’s effort. A physical battle between two excellent teams was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Darienne Dunn scored in the first half on an Ashlyn Isenberg assist and Tulare Union answered later to knot the score. Still tied after 80 minutes, the match went into overtime.
It was there in the second overtime period where Isabella Schroder was able to connect on a long-range shot for the deciding goal and the 2-1 victory.
“That was the first big adversity that we’ve faced so far this year … and to see the girls step up rather than step back, it was good to see because it sets the tone for our season,” Barba said. “When overtime hit, they were ready to go.”
The victory completes a perfect week for the team after victories over Corcoran and Hanford West on Monday and Tuesday.
“I know they’re tired, it was their third game of the week for them and for them to still push that hard and get the win in the second half and overtime that was a good tone setter for the season, especially against a playoff-caliber team like Tulare Union,” Barba said.
The win keeps Hanford a perfect 5-0 with almost two weeks off before their next game. Barba said the team will their off time refining “everything” and cleaning up some “rough spots.” The main goal is recovery after the physical game against Tulare Union.
The match also marked the first goal that was scored on them all season. The Bullpups have currently outscored their opponents 24-1.
“These girls show up to practice and they work and they work and they work,” Barba said. “The big thing with them is that the soccer IQ is improving and that’s kind of the key to everything. They all have the talent and they are coming together as a team very well and I’m excited to see what the rest of the season has.”
Hanford will open their West Yosemite League schedule by hosting El Diamante on April 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!