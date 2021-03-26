Hanford girls soccer remembers Ryan, Zach Hulbert

HANFORD — The Hanford girls soccer team had their own tribute to Ryan and Zach Hulbert before Thursday’s game against Tulare Union.

The clock was set to 11:23 — Ryan and Zach’s jersey numbers — and a moment of silence was followed by a releasing of balloons. The girls then presented flowers to the family members in attendance.

“It hit our team pretty hard and anytime that happens in high school — we had it happen when I was in high school — it hits everybody hard because it’s that realization that you never know when tragedy is going to strike,” Hanford coach Jordan Barba said. “They wanted to do something to immortalize them and remember them and understand that every time we get to step on that field it’s a blessing because you never know what’s coming.”

Barba was lost for words when it came to the moment of honoring the two siblings, but said he knew how important it was to his team.

“Seeing everybody come together, seeing the balloons, seeing the family there and everybody coming together it was … very touching,” Barba said.

As expected, emotions were running high after the pregame ceremony and it showed in the team’s effort. A physical battle between two excellent teams was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Darienne Dunn scored in the first half on an Ashlyn Isenberg assist and Tulare Union answered later to knot the score. Still tied after 80 minutes, the match went into overtime.

It was there in the second overtime period where Isabella Schroder was able to connect on a long-range shot for the deciding goal and the 2-1 victory.