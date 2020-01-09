HANFORD — On a night with a light agenda, the Hanford City Council started its meeting with some good news for Hanford Fire Department.
Fire Chief Steve Pendergrass announced that Fire Capt. Isaac Buller was promoted to Battalion Chief. Buller joins HFD's other Battalion Chief, Erik Brotemarkle.
Buller has been with the department for 18 years, where Pendergrass said he has been responsible for special operations and taken the lead on numerous training programs. He is also an instructor at the College of the Sequoias fire academy
Pendergrass said the hiring panel recognized Buller as an excellent candidate. In his new role, Buller will be responsible for special operations and assisting with a lot of training and liaison activities, Pendergrass said.
While Buller is excited, scared an nervous all at once about accepting the position, he said he was surprised when he got the call and it felt a little bittersweet because he knows the three other candidates have also devoted their lives to the community.
Buller thanked the city council, staff and citizens for allowing him to be a member of the community. He said being able to serve the city has been a blessing for him.
“I’m looking for to the challenges that lay ahead and I’m looking forward to serving you guys in any capacity I can,” Buller said.
Pendergrass said Buller’s transition into the Battalion Chief position is already making things smoother in helping manage some other aspects the department has going on.
Mayor John Draxler said it’s great to see that the city has people who are not only dedicated to providing for and serving the community, but also giving back to the community.
“We truly appreciate those things that are instilled into our employees,” Draxler said.
General business
Besides approving items on the consent calendar, council only had one item of general business to discuss, which was a review of the city’s current policies and municipal code sections related to the formation and appointment of city commissions.
Hanford has three commissions: Planning Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, and Parking & Traffic Commission.
The only change council gave direction to staff was to have all the commissions meet at the same time, 5:30 p.m., on their respective meeting dates.
More from council
Public Works Director Lou Camara said the city’s manhole lifting project is scheduled to begin Monday and should be completed within 30 calendar days
Around 85 low manholes in the city will be fixed on Grangeville Boulevard, from 11th to 12th avenues; 10th Avenue, from Grangeville Boulevard to Third Street; Fargo Avenue, from 11th Avenue to Fitzgerald Lane; and Third and Fourth Streets, from 10th to 11th avenues.
Camara also said the power is now on at the new traffic signal at 13th Avenue and Grangeville Boulevard. He said the street lights in the area are functional and the signal is scheduled to be turned on Jan. 15.
