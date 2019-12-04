HANFORD — Congratulations to the Hanford FFA cotton A & B teams for taking home the state championship this year.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Hanford FFA cotton teams participated in the 2019 Cotton State Finals competition and showed off their cotton knowledge by evaluating cotton samples, taking a general knowledge test, and expressing their reasons for the specific placings.
On the A team was Curtis Leflur, who placed 2nd, Sierra Hilyard, who placed 4th, Eveline Gonzalez and Laney Combes. On the B team was Andrea Parra, who placed 3rd, Callie Duncan, who placed 4th, Steven Loogman, who placed 5th, and Rory Valov.
Winning this state championship for both teams showcased their hard work. Congratulations!
