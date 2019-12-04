{{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Congratulations to the Hanford FFA cotton A & B teams for taking home the state championship this year.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Hanford FFA cotton teams participated in the 2019 Cotton State Finals competition and showed off their cotton knowledge by evaluating cotton samples, taking a general knowledge test, and expressing their reasons for the specific placings.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

On the A team was Curtis Leflur, who placed 2nd, Sierra Hilyard, who placed 4th, Eveline Gonzalez and Laney Combes. On the B team was Andrea Parra, who placed 3rd, Callie Duncan, who placed 4th, Steven Loogman, who placed 5th, and Rory Valov.

Winning this state championship for both teams showcased their hard work. Congratulations!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments