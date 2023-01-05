A third of an inch of rain fell in Hanford Thursday as part of a series of intense winter storms moved across King's County, prompting local officials to prepare for floods and the National Weather Service to put Hanford under a flood watch.

A short break from the rain is predicted over the weekend with another storm system expected Monday. One to two inches of rainfall is forecast to accumulate during a 48 hour period from Monday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m, according to Kris Mattarochia, a meteorologist at Hanford’s National Weather Service forecast office.

The City of Hanford’s Public Works department plans to contain flooding with storm stations, a hydrovac truck, by cleaning up grates prior to the start of the storm and by providing sandbags to local residents who need them.

