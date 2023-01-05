A third of an inch of rain fell in Hanford Thursday as part of a series of intense winter storms moved across King's County, prompting local officials to prepare for floods and the National Weather Service to put Hanford under a flood watch.
A short break from the rain is predicted over the weekend with another storm system expected Monday. One to two inches of rainfall is forecast to accumulate during a 48 hour period from Monday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m, according to Kris Mattarochia, a meteorologist at Hanford’s National Weather Service forecast office.
The City of Hanford’s Public Works department plans to contain flooding with storm stations, a hydrovac truck, by cleaning up grates prior to the start of the storm and by providing sandbags to local residents who need them.
“We will definitely see flooding, but we have on-call people,” Hanford Utilities Manager Bob Williams said. “All of our storm stations have alarms on them, so if they hit a high level, that will call out people to vacuum up the trouble spot.”
Sandbags are available to the public at 900 S. 10th Ave., and the area is open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Elderly residents who are physically unable to pick up sandbags can call Public Works to ask for assistance. Williams asked the public to take what they need.
Public Works prioritizes visiting certain parts of Hanford that are especially vulnerable to flooding first, including short acre properties with no curved gutters, in order to prevent water from getting inside anyone’s home, Williams said.
“We go to those first,” Williams said. “I understand that homeowners can be frustrated, but we will get there. Maybe three or four hours at the longest. It’s not going to flood into anyone’s house.”
For assistance with flooding between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., Williams asked residents to call the Hanford Public Works department at (559) 585-2550 or (559) 585-2551. After 5 p.m., Williams encouraged residents to call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540 and select option 1 for dispatch.
Mattarochia said heavy snowfall of two to four feet at elevations above 7,000 feet is expected, with gusty winds making travel more difficult for high-profile vehicles travelling near the Grapevine on Interstate 5.
“We’re highly confident that it will be another significant storm,” Mattarochia said. “The ground is very wet. We will have some flooding of roadways. Trees will fall very easily with winds of around 20 to 30 miles per hour, which could happen easily on the valley floor.”
Sequoia and King’s Canyon national parks are currently on a Winter Watch status. Azalea Campground, Wuksachi Lodge and many roads, including Generals Highway and Highway 180, are closed. Vehicles visiting the park, including 4WD and AWD vehicles, are required to carry chains.