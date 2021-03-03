Hanford employees recognized for years of service

HANFORD — During the Hanford City Council meeting Tuesday evening, the city of Hanford recognized several employees for their many years of hard work and dedication to the city.

10 years

Alex Arias – Senior maintenance worker

Eric Forcey – IT manager

James Lair – Traffic control technician

15 years

Chad Allen – Police sergeant

Justin Bone – Senior maintenance worker

Dustin Costa – Fire captain

Jeffrey Davis – Police corporal

James Edmund II – Police lieutenant

Robert H. Loya Jr. – Refuse collector

20 years

Robert Anaya – Refuse collector

Francisco Etulain – Fire captain

Janet Gibbs – Communications dispatch supervisor

Kimberly Hernandez-Willhite – Property/evidence tech

Thomas Lee – Fire engineer

Eileen Maness – Communications dispatch supervisor

Samuel Martinez – Utilities maintenance worker II

Matthew Rowe – Fire battalion chief

Dustin Silva – Refuse collector

25 years

Thomas A Bettencourt – Fleet superintendent

Deborah I. Stevens – Communications dispatcher

30 years

Janell Burdine – Senior custodian

The city is set to hold a to-go appreciation luncheon for the employees on March 11 at Civic Park.

