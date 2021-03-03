You are the owner of this article.
Hanford employees recognized for years of service
HANFORD — During the Hanford City Council meeting Tuesday evening, the city of Hanford recognized several employees for their many years of hard work and dedication to the city.

10 years

  • Alex Arias – Senior maintenance worker
  • Eric Forcey – IT manager
  • James Lair – Traffic control technician

15 years

  • Chad Allen – Police sergeant
  • Justin Bone – Senior maintenance worker
  • Dustin Costa – Fire captain
  • Jeffrey Davis – Police corporal
  • James Edmund II – Police lieutenant
  • Robert H. Loya Jr. – Refuse collector

20 years

  • Robert Anaya – Refuse collector
  • Francisco Etulain – Fire captain
  • Janet Gibbs – Communications dispatch supervisor
  • Kimberly Hernandez-Willhite – Property/evidence tech
  • Thomas Lee – Fire engineer
  • Eileen Maness – Communications dispatch supervisor
  • Samuel Martinez – Utilities maintenance worker II
  • Matthew Rowe – Fire battalion chief
  • Dustin Silva – Refuse collector

25 years

  • Thomas A Bettencourt – Fleet superintendent
  • Deborah I. Stevens – Communications dispatcher

30 years

  • Janell Burdine – Senior custodian

The city is set to hold a to-go appreciation luncheon for the employees on March 11 at Civic Park.

Breaking News