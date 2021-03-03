Hanford employees recognized for years of service

HANFORD — During the Hanford City Council meeting Tuesday evening, the city of Hanford recognized several employees for their many years of hard work and dedication to the city.
10 years
- Alex Arias – Senior maintenance worker
- Eric Forcey – IT manager
- James Lair – Traffic control technician
15 years
- Chad Allen – Police sergeant
- Justin Bone – Senior maintenance worker
- Dustin Costa – Fire captain
- Jeffrey Davis – Police corporal
- James Edmund II – Police lieutenant
- Robert H. Loya Jr. – Refuse collector
20 years
- Robert Anaya – Refuse collector
- Francisco Etulain – Fire captain
- Janet Gibbs – Communications dispatch supervisor
- Kimberly Hernandez-Willhite – Property/evidence tech
- Thomas Lee – Fire engineer
- Eileen Maness – Communications dispatch supervisor
- Samuel Martinez – Utilities maintenance worker II
- Matthew Rowe – Fire battalion chief
- Dustin Silva – Refuse collector
25 years
- Thomas A Bettencourt – Fleet superintendent
- Deborah I. Stevens – Communications dispatcher
30 years
- Janell Burdine – Senior custodian
The city is set to hold a to-go appreciation luncheon for the employees on March 11 at Civic Park.
