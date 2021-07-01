The 2020 Consumer Confidence Report by the Hanford Public Works Department shows out of 120 contaminants, one is slightly out of compliance, a disinfectant byproduct known as TTHMs.
The report covers mandatory measurement of the 120 drinking water contaminants determined by federal and state laws. Most of the tests were conducted between January and December 2020.
“The Consumer Confidence Report shows that Hanford is providing quality drinking water to the residents of the City,” said Public Works Director John Doyel. “Our staff continuously monitors the water quality which shows through the CCR.”
The average level of trihalomethanes, also known as TTHMs, was below the maximum contaminant level, but the highest end of range of measurements was more than six points over the allowable parts-per-billion.
The contaminant is a disinfectant byproduct created when natural organic material in water is treated with chlorine, according to the US National Library of Medicine of the National Institute of Health.
Doyel said 2020 was the first year they saw issues with the TTHMs levels, as the City has only been chlorinating water for six or seven years. The issue was found in tank four, located at the industrial park, two miles south of Highway 198, he said.
Public works made changes to the tank which has dropped the TTHMs levels below the maximum allowable level in their most recent quarterly test of the site, he said.
TTHMs are associated with liver, kidney and central nervous system problems, as well as an increased risk of cancer, according to the consumer report. NIH also said TTHMs are associated with reproductive problems.
New research shows that inhaling or absorbing TTHMs can cause higher blood levels than simply drinking them, according to NIH.
While arsenic levels were not in violation, the high range of the metric was only 0.3 parts-per-billion below the maximum contaminant level.
Doyel said the department installed an arsenic treatment facility on one well site to reduce arsenic levels, and is continuing to monitor levels.
“The City continues to strive to provide the residents with quality drinking water while maintaining fiscal accountability for the rates the residents pay for the service provided,” Doyel said.
The report is not yet available on the Public Works website, but was mailed to homeowners.
