Hanford Councilman Martin Devine will not seek re-election

HANFORD — There will be two Hanford City Council seats up for election this November in districts B and C. District C incumbent Martin Devine, who was elected in 2016, has announced that he will not seek re-election to his seat.

Here is Devine’s statement in full:

“After well over a year of fluctuating back and forth on the decision whether to run for re-election to the Hanford city council and with the nomination papers due August 7th a conclusion to this decision had to be made soon. After having accomplished much and helping to set this city in a good direction, my more than year’s long struggle with this decision and after many recent days of sleepless nights the realization that my heart is just not in it to run again, I have decided not to seek re-election and to focus elsewhere. I pray that Hanford will be left in good hands after the coming election in November. Remember change for change sake is not always for the better, be cautious in your vote and please be informed about the candidates. I want to thank all of you who have supported me, all of you who have reached out to me, those of you who have pledged monetary support for my re-election and those who have given me advice on this decision. I especially want to thank the voters of District C for allowing me this opportunity to serve as your councilman. It has been a wonderful experience. Thank you and God Bless the City of Hanford.”

District C covers the northeast portion of the city.

