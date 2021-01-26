Hanford Councilman Art Brieno resigns

HANFORD — During a special meeting regarding council member misconduct, Hanford City Councilman Art Brieno resigned.

“I’ve come to the conclusion after a lot of discussion with counsel that it would be in the best interest for myself to resign,” Brieno said. “I have really appreciated working with the council, the staff and the things we’ve done in the city, but the last thing I want is continued litigation with the city.”

Brieno’s resignation came after the four other members of council, along with City Manager Mario Cifuentez and city attorneys Ty Mizote and Bob Dowd, spent around an hour in closed session discussing “potential litigation.”

Brieno was not involved in the closed session discussions and announced his resignation before council discussed any alleged misconduct in open session before the public.

Brieno went on to say that he will continue to work on projects that he’s believed in and hopes that the city will make the right decisions moving forward.

Mayor Francisco Ramirez thanked Brieno for his service and said that he “will be truly missed.”

More on Brieno’s resignation and the city’s next steps will be available in Thursday’s edition of the Sentinel.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.