Hanford Council to discuss claim against city, Brieno

HANFORD — During a closed session meeting on Tuesday, the Hanford City Council is scheduled to discuss a claim received against the city.

According to the city staff report, Community Development Director Darlene Mata filed a claim against the city of Hanford on Jan. 6 for statements made by then-councilmember Art Brieno.

The claim alleges that she had been subject to damages for harassment based on gender, harassment based on actual and/or perceived disability, hostile work environment, invasion of privacy, disclosure of protected privacy interests, improper disclosure of medical information, disclosure of confidential personnel information, retaliation and false light.

A statement prepared by the City Attorney’s office and released Monday morning said after receiving the employee’s initial complaint, the city commissioned an independent investigation that was performed by an outside party. The results of the investigation were then shared with Brieno.

The statement went on to say that Brieno was notified on Jan. 20 that the Hanford City Council would discuss the alleged misconduct at the Jan. 26 meeting.

Prior to the council’s discussion of the matter, and the possible censure of Brieno, he resigned from his position on the council, citing health reasons.