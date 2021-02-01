Hanford Council to discuss claim against city, Brieno

HANFORD — During a closed session meeting on Tuesday, the Hanford City Council is scheduled to discuss a claim received against the city.
According to the city staff report, Community Development Director Darlene Mata filed a claim against the city of Hanford on Jan. 6 for statements made by then-councilmember Art Brieno.
The claim alleges that she had been subject to damages for harassment based on gender, harassment based on actual and/or perceived disability, hostile work environment, invasion of privacy, disclosure of protected privacy interests, improper disclosure of medical information, disclosure of confidential personnel information, retaliation and false light.
A statement prepared by the City Attorney’s office and released Monday morning said after receiving the employee’s initial complaint, the city commissioned an independent investigation that was performed by an outside party. The results of the investigation were then shared with Brieno.
The statement went on to say that Brieno was notified on Jan. 20 that the Hanford City Council would discuss the alleged misconduct at the Jan. 26 meeting.
Prior to the council’s discussion of the matter, and the possible censure of Brieno, he resigned from his position on the council, citing health reasons.
In an email sent to the City Attorney’s office, Mata’s attorney said public censure was not enough to remedy Brieno’s alleged conduct and asked instead for his immediate resignation and a settlement payment of $1.25 million, as well as conflicts of interest and council member roles/responsibilities training for all council members.
Any action taken during the closed session meeting regarding the claim will be reported out to the public at the beginning of the regular meeting.
“The City Council condemns discrimination in all forms and will not tolerate such conduct by City officials, including Council Members, its employees, or anyone for that matter,” said the statement from the city. “The City Council expects its members to accord the utmost courtesy to City employees. The City values each of its employees of all different genders, races, religious beliefs, and sexual orientations.”
Under general business during the regular meeting, council is set to discuss:
- Finance - presentation and adoption of a final budget for the city of Hanford for Fiscal Year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 in the amount of $66,602,025.
- Parks and Community Services - discussion and approval of the Park Resource Officer Pilot Program.
- Parks and Community Services - discussion of site improvements for the proposed Civic Park Playground and possible alternatives.
- Update from Hanford Fire Department on the development of departmental guiding documents.
During a study session before the regular meeting, council will discuss the following:
- Presentation by the Kings County Area Public Transit Agency on the joint development project for the new Downtown KART Transit Center.
- Public Works - informational discussion of Assembly Bill 1383 Mandated Organic Waste Recycling requirements.
- Parks and Community Services - presentation and council discussion of the new park concept drawing to be funded through an application for the Proposition 68 funding.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
