The only contentious issue in passing the city budget during a special city council session Tuesday was travel funds for Councilmember Art Brieno.
The City Council approved the two-year budget for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years, sitting at $81.6 million and $86 million respectively. Financial Director Chris Tavarez said the council is able to change budget items during the year, but passing the budget gives city staff direction.
The single issue the council discussed was whether to reinstate a $2,000 travel budget for Brieno, which was removed when he was censured in March.
The censure was imposed after a report by an independent attorney surfaced which substantiated claims by Community Development Director Darlene Mata that Brieno “treated her in an unprofessional, inappropriate, dismissive and/or discriminatory manner,” based on her gender.
Two members of the community spoke at the meeting, saying the removal of Brieno’s travel budget was not a punishment for him, but a punishment for his district.
“This isn’t about Councilman Brieno,” said Hanford resident Emily Burnias. “It’s about his constituents. You’re not allowing him, if you take that away, to represent his constituents.”
As the funds are used for approved travel to out-of-town training and education, Brieno said the lack of funds prevents him from representing his district fully.
Mayor Francisco Ramirez agreed with Brieno and the residents who spoke, saying removing the travel budget tied the council member's hands from doing his job. In a previous meeting in June, Ramirez voiced approval of loosening the censure to allow Brieno to rejoin committees, which was denied.
Ramirez also cited precedent set by the state congress, in which it is illegal to remove travel budgets from censured members.
Vice Mayor Diane Sharp voiced disapproval of modifying the censure by reinstating Brieno’s travel budget outside of an official agenda item during a public meeting. The council would be able to reinstate travel funds after passing the budget, said City Manager Mario Cifuentez.
Councilmember Kalish Morrow suggested approving travel spending for Brieno on a case-by-case basis.
“I don’t see that it denies any one council member from doing their jobs, specifically I don’t see it as ‘harming the people of district E’,” Sharp said. “I would not want to harm the people of District E. All of us were elected by districts but we represent the whole city.”
Brieno said he would like the travel money reinstated, even just to be on the books for his district in case something were to happen to him and someone else had to take his seat on council.
He repeatedly said keeping the $2,000 from him was “petty” and asked Finance Director Tavarez why, in an $81 million budget, he could not allocate the “petty change” for the travel budget.
Cifuentez said the city staff, including Taverez, do not have the authority to make the change because of the censure. He also said an agenda item to reinstate Brieno’s travel budget could be discussed by the council before their first planned trip in September to the League of California Cities in Sacramento.
A motion to pass the budget and reinstate Brieno’s travel budget failed 2-2-1, with Ramirez and Brieno voting in the affirmative, Sharp and Morrow voting against and Amanda Saltray abstaining.
Another motion was introduced to pass the budget as-is, which passed 5-0, though both Brieno and Ramirez noted they were approving “under protest.”
Ramirez asked the council to set intentions to revisit the censure at an upcoming meeting, which Morrow and Sharp agreed to under the condition the item only pertain to the travel budget. Saltray, who was appointed to her seat last month, again abstained, saying she doesn’t have enough information to give input at this time.
The appropriations limit, or the maximum amount the City is allowed to collect in taxes based on a state-provided formula, was also passed 5-0 at $77.2 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.