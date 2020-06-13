Hanford City Council to review rules, procedures

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss just one item of new business.
Besides items on the consent calendar, which are considered routine and are only discussed unless a council member or member of the public ask that a particular item be pulled, council has one item under general business.
Council will review recommended updates to the Handbook of Rules and Procedures for the council and discuss other potential amendments.
During a study session before the regular meeting, council will review Brown Act requirements for council meetings and will also discuss neighborhood park and landscape development standards.
