Hanford City Council to review rules, procedures
Hanford City Council to review rules, procedures

Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss just one item of new business.

Besides items on the consent calendar, which are considered routine and are only discussed unless a council member or member of the public ask that a particular item be pulled, council has one item under general business.

Council will review recommended updates to the Handbook of Rules and Procedures for the council and discuss other potential amendments.

During a study session before the regular meeting, council will review Brown Act requirements for council meetings and will also discuss neighborhood park and landscape development standards.

Meeting info:

The Hanford City Council will have a video teleconference meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Council members will attend the meeting remotely.

The Zoom meeting can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81691105833?pwd=VzNJaWdFd2liQ2MyRGdEdGFiQnRodz09

