Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss only one item of new business.

Besides approving items on the consent calendar, which are not discussed unless a council member or member of the public asks an item to be pulled, council will discuss and give direction regarding city commissions.

The discussion will be a review of the city’s current policies and municipal code sections related to the formation and appointment of city commissions. Hanford currently has three commissions: Planning Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, and Parking & Traffic Commission.

In a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a summary of Senate Bill 998, which deals with the issue of discontinuance of water service due to non-payment.

