HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss only one item of new business.
Besides approving items on the consent calendar, which are not discussed unless a council member or member of the public asks an item to be pulled, council will discuss and give direction regarding city commissions.
You have free articles remaining.
The discussion will be a review of the city’s current policies and municipal code sections related to the formation and appointment of city commissions. Hanford currently has three commissions: Planning Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission, and Parking & Traffic Commission.
In a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a summary of Senate Bill 998, which deals with the issue of discontinuance of water service due to non-payment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.