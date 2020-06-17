Hanford City Council to return to in-person meetings

HANFORD — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hanford City Council, along with many other public bodies across the nation, made adjustments to help stop the spread of the virus by limiting in-person meetings. Starting in July, however, a sense of normalcy will somewhat return to Hanford council meetings.
During its meeting Tuesday evening, which was held via video teleconference through Zoom, council voted unanimously to return to in-person meetings starting with the next regularly-scheduled meeting on July 7.
In order to accommodate social distancing, council was given several meeting options, including using the Civic Auditorium’s main room instead of the smaller council chambers. City Manager Mario Cifuentez said the auditorium posed a few struggles in terms of audio recording the meetings and a lack of access to computers.
Council member Sue Sorensen proposed a hybrid style of meeting where council, staff and some members of the public could be in chambers, but Zoom would still be utilized for community members who wished to participate in the meeting from their homes.
After he issued the shelter-in-place order in March, Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed some Brown Act rules — an act which guarantees the public's right to attend and participate in meetings of local legislative bodies — to, among other relaxations, allow for remote public comment.
Council members were in favor of Sorensen’s idea and Cifuentez said the foyer outside of council chambers could also be used in case of potential overflow.
“If we think we’re going to get a large crowd, we can adjust and change to the Civic,” Mayor John Draxler added.
More from the meeting:
During the meeting, council also reviewed its Handbook of Rules and Procedures and discussed potential amendments.
Among some small changes, Council agreed to one noteworthy change to the handbook regarding individual use of the city attorney by council members.
Previously, legal work involving a question or inquiry that requires less than $2,000 in billable hours by the city attorney could be authorized by the submitting council member without the need of obtaining the rest of council’s approval.
After some discussion, council unanimously agreed to reduce the per use cap to $600 billable hours and implement an annual cap of $2,500 billable hours.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!