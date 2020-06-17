Hanford City Council to return to in-person meetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hanford City Council, along with many other public bodies across the nation, made adjustments to help stop the spread of the virus by limiting in-person meetings. Starting in July, however, a sense of normalcy will somewhat return to Hanford council meetings.

During its meeting Tuesday evening, which was held via video teleconference through Zoom, council voted unanimously to return to in-person meetings starting with the next regularly-scheduled meeting on July 7.

In order to accommodate social distancing, council was given several meeting options, including using the Civic Auditorium’s main room instead of the smaller council chambers. City Manager Mario Cifuentez said the auditorium posed a few struggles in terms of audio recording the meetings and a lack of access to computers.

Council member Sue Sorensen proposed a hybrid style of meeting where council, staff and some members of the public could be in chambers, but Zoom would still be utilized for community members who wished to participate in the meeting from their homes.