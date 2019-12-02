HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday evening, Dec. 3, to reorganize and discuss cannabis business permits and other new business.
At the end of every year, council holds a reorganization and members elect a new mayor and vice mayor amongst themselves to serve in the upcoming year. For the past year, Sue Sorensen has served as mayor and John Draxler has served as vice mayor.
One item of business the newly-organized council is scheduled to discuss is possibly allowing additional cannabis business permits for storefront dispensaries.
At the Nov. 5 meeting, council awarded its second cannabis business permit to Harvest of Hanford after previously awarding a cannabis business permit to Caliva in September. Council had previously decided to limit the number of dispensaries to two storefront dispensaries in the downtown zone and two delivery-only dispensaries in the Industrial Park.
At that time, representatives from other cannabis businesses asked council to consider increasing the number of storefront dispensaries because the city had not received any application for delivery only dispensaries.
Council has the option of increasing the number of cannabis business permits for storefront dispensaries, though city staff is not recommending this option.
Council will also hold a public hearing regarding a request to annex just over 40.5 acres of unincorporated Kings County land into the city of Hanford to develop 158 single-family residential lots on the area, located at the northeast corner of Devon Street and 13th Avenue.
Other items of business scheduled to be discussed include:
- Memorandum of Understanding between the city of Hanford and the Tulare-Kings County Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team.
- City Council representation selection.
