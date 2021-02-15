You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hanford City Council to reject Mata’s claim
0 comments
featured top story

Hanford City Council to reject Mata’s claim

Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium, 400 N. Douty St.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday and is set to reject a claim that Community Development Director Darlene Mata made against the city.

Mata was seeking a settlement payment of $1.25 million from the city, as well as conflicts of interest and council member roles/responsibilities training for all council members, after alleging former council member Art Brieno subjected her to a hostile work environment and unlawful workplace conduct, including gender harassment.

Brieno resigned from his position on the council during a Jan. 26 closed session meeting about the claim.

According to the agenda, city staff recommends council reject Mata’s claim and direct the City Attorney's office and staff to send a notice of rejection of the claim.

The item regarding Mata’s claim is under the consent calendar portion of the agenda and won’t be discussed by council unless a council member or member of the public ask the item to be pulled for discussion.

Under general business, council will discuss the following:

  • Authorization to enter into a contract with Integrated Avian Solutions to provide falconer services to reduce the crow population in downtown Hanford.
  • Appointment of new members to fill vacancies and reappointment of existing members to serve new terms on the various commissions in the city of Hanford.

Council will also conduct a public hearing during the meeting for the formation of a landscape assessment district at the northeast corner of 13th Avenue and Devon Street, establishing the formation of the district and confirming the levy and collection of annual assessment.

During a study session before the regular meeting, council will discuss the Downtown Pedestrian Safety and Traffic Circulation study presented by the Public Works Department.

The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com

To attend:

The Hanford City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday via video teleconference on Zoom. Council members will attend remotely and the council chambers will be closed to the public.

Public comment can be made by video teleconference only.

Zoom meeting information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89338462234?pwd=VERWQzUzNzRoU3pTZHFiMFpvR1ZwZz09

The meeting will also be live streamed on the city’s website at http://livestream.hanford.city/

A study session before the regular session will begin at 5 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Caroline Wanvig Mackey
Obituaries

Caroline Wanvig Mackey

  • Updated

Caroline Harmount Wanvig Mackey passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 24,2021. She was born on April 9, 1920 in Minneola and raised i…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News