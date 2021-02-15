Hanford City Council to reject Mata’s claim

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday and is set to reject a claim that Community Development Director Darlene Mata made against the city.
Mata was seeking a settlement payment of $1.25 million from the city, as well as conflicts of interest and council member roles/responsibilities training for all council members, after alleging former council member Art Brieno subjected her to a hostile work environment and unlawful workplace conduct, including gender harassment.
Brieno resigned from his position on the council during a Jan. 26 closed session meeting about the claim.
According to the agenda, city staff recommends council reject Mata’s claim and direct the City Attorney's office and staff to send a notice of rejection of the claim.
The item regarding Mata’s claim is under the consent calendar portion of the agenda and won’t be discussed by council unless a council member or member of the public ask the item to be pulled for discussion.
Under general business, council will discuss the following:
- Authorization to enter into a contract with Integrated Avian Solutions to provide falconer services to reduce the crow population in downtown Hanford.
- Appointment of new members to fill vacancies and reappointment of existing members to serve new terms on the various commissions in the city of Hanford.
Council will also conduct a public hearing during the meeting for the formation of a landscape assessment district at the northeast corner of 13th Avenue and Devon Street, establishing the formation of the district and confirming the levy and collection of annual assessment.
During a study session before the regular meeting, council will discuss the Downtown Pedestrian Safety and Traffic Circulation study presented by the Public Works Department.
