Hanford City Council to hold special meeting Friday

HANFORD — Ready and wanting to reopen some businesses in the city, the Hanford City Council will hold a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss new information that is set to come out by the end of the week.

Thursday at noon, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to hold a press conference regarding the possible expansion business openings to occur over the weekend, including curbside pickup for clothing stores, sporting goods stores and florists, among other businesses.

These openings are considered to be in the second phase of Newsom’s “Roadmap to Recovery,” where businesses gradually begin to open following the current global pandemic.

The Kings County Board of Supervisors decided during its regular meeting Tuesday morning to schedule a special meeting at 2 p.m. on Friday to follow up on the information that comes out of the governor’s press conference and take any action as needed to allow the county to open up.

Following suit, the Hanford City Council, which met for its regular meeting Tuesday evening, decided to hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss needs of the city following the press conference and the county’s meeting.

