The Hanford City Council on Tuesday will hold a public hearing to gather comment on the annexation of a county island that is recommended by the Planning Commission.

The project is located north of East Lacey Boulevard between 10th and 9 1/4th avenues, and totals approximately 28 acres of land.

The council will also consider an increase of $50,000 for Central Valley GMC of Fresno, bringing the total to $100,000 for replacement parts for City vehicles and equipment.

