The Hanford City Council on Tuesday will hold a public hearing to gather comment on the annexation of a county island that is recommended by the Planning Commission.
The project is located north of East Lacey Boulevard between 10th and 9 1/4th avenues, and totals approximately 28 acres of land.
The council will also consider an increase of $50,000 for Central Valley GMC of Fresno, bringing the total to $100,000 for replacement parts for City vehicles and equipment.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 400 N. Douty St., and the meeting will be lived streamed on the city’s website: http://livestream.hanford.city/
Updates on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act from the Mid-Kings River Groundwater Sustainability Agency will also be heard, and the council is set to review the current city policy and give direction to staff on the criteria for the opening of cooling and warming centers.
The council is being asked to approve the authorization to purchase the street right-of-way located on the southeast corner of 12th and Hume avenues — for the amount of $67,000 plus escrow fees. If approved, an additional appropriation of $85,700 will be requested to manage traffic impact fees to fully fund the 12th and Hume avenue traffic signal project right-of-way phase.
Additionally, the council is looking to approve the reappointment of Joseph Castaneda to the Parks and Recreation Commission and Orie Rubalcava to the Parking and Traffic Commission for their second terms, and appoint Gunter Norris, currently the alternate, to the vacant seat on the Planning Commission.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday is an approval request for an amended instructor service agreement with Fresno City College to provide training services for the Hanford Fire Department.