Hanford City Council to discuss landscape assessment districts

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday and is set to hold a public hearing on proposed changes to annual assessments in the city’s Landscape Assessment Districts.

Assessments of various amounts are levied and collected in Landscape Assessment Districts in the city to maintain improvements along arterial and collector streets.

Following an annual engineer’s report, reductions, increases, or no change in assessments have been proposed in certain districts. A public hearing will be conducted on the proposed assessments prior to the council taking any action.

Residents of districts with proposed increased assessments will have to opportunity to vote on the changes, as well as on the imposition of an annual inflation increase. The voting results for these balloted districts will be reported at the end of the meeting.

During the meeting, council is also scheduled to discuss: