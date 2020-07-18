Hanford City Council to discuss landscape assessment districts

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday and is set to hold a public hearing on proposed changes to annual assessments in the city’s Landscape Assessment Districts.
Assessments of various amounts are levied and collected in Landscape Assessment Districts in the city to maintain improvements along arterial and collector streets.
Following an annual engineer’s report, reductions, increases, or no change in assessments have been proposed in certain districts. A public hearing will be conducted on the proposed assessments prior to the council taking any action.
Residents of districts with proposed increased assessments will have to opportunity to vote on the changes, as well as on the imposition of an annual inflation increase. The voting results for these balloted districts will be reported at the end of the meeting.
During the meeting, council is also scheduled to discuss:
- Authorizing the city manager to apply for and accept funds from the state of California’s Permanent Local Housing Allocation program to support local affordable housing.
- Authorization for staff to implement the Food for Fines Drive, which will allow for donation of food items in lieu of parking fines for citations issued during the month of December.
- Approval of a sole source contract with TelStar Instruments for the purchase and installation of one double containment tank, chlorine pump, injection system, and related electrical and programming at Water Tank No. 4, located at Iona and 11th avenues.
During a study session before the regular meeting, council will discuss a proposed sidewalk repair ordinance for the city and will also receive and update on Hanford Police Department’s HART Team.
