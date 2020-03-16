Hanford City Council to discuss High Speed Rail, COVID-19

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss several items of general business, including a Memorandum of Understanding with the California High Speed Rail Authority and the County of Kings as it relates to construction of raised platform track and station south of the Union Pacific Railroad.
According to a city staff report, the High Speed Rail Authority originally approved the construction of an at-grade station north of the Union Pacific Railroad and the lowering of the railroad at the intersection with the authority alignment of the High Speed Rail.
Over the last couple of years, the report said negotiations with the Union Pacific Railroad have deteriorated and they requested significant consideration for the lowering of their line that was determined by the High Speed Rail Authority to be excessive and burdensome.
The authority then approached county and city staff to discuss the option of raising the platform and the proposed station about 27 feet above grade as it crosses the railroad and Highway 198.
You have free articles remaining.
City and county staff said they expressed concern over this proposed modification since both had lobbied heavily to award the contract to the bidder who proposed the at-grade station.
The High Speed Rail Authority agreed to some concessions in exchange for Kings County’s and Hanford’s support, including locating the station south of the railroad, ensuring connection of the entrance road to the station to the roundabout at Highway 43, designing access and parking at the station per city standards, and providing two points of access to the station.
Council is also expected to discuss the following items of general business:
- The purchase of five residential refuse trucks from E.M. Tharp Inc., of Porterville, in the amount of $1,552,025.
- Authorization to reject all bids and re-advertise the Eastside Sanitary Sewer Trunk Main project.
- Authorization for city staff to suspend the issuance of permits and the leasing of city facilities, which would result in large gatherings of individuals, consistent with state guidelines.
During a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive and update from the Kings County Department of Public Health about COVID-19. They will also discuss an action plan on the needs, priorities and designated amounts of the 2020 Community Development Block Grant.