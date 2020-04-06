You are the owner of this article.
Hanford City Council to discuss downtown parking limits
Hanford City Council to discuss downtown parking limits

Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — In its first meeting via video teleconference, the Hanford City Council is scheduled Tuesday to discuss parking limits in the downtown area.

On the agenda is a proposed amendment to the city’s municipal code to permit three-hour parking limits and designate the city parking lot located off Douty Street, between Sixth and Seventh streets, as having a three-hour parking limit.

According to the city staff report, staff has received multiple requests from citizens to provide longer permitted parking zones, particularly in the downtown area near Seventh and Douty streets, because the two-hour parking limit does not allow for enough time to complete shopping or other activities in the area.

During a study session before the regular meeting, council will receive a presentation on the first phase of an update to the fire prevention fee and services schedule. Council will also discuss the refurbishment of Freddie the Fire Truck and the Civic Carousel.

Meeting info:

The Hanford City Council will have a video teleconference meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. Council members will attend the meeting remotely.

The Zoom meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/545092775?pwd=bFppckY1VFB6VmtpUzFOUy9Vck5Xdz09

A study session for the regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

