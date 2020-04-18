Hanford City council to discuss coronavirus aid funds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet via video teleconference Tuesday to discuss coronavirus aid funding.

According to the city staff report, the city was notified on April 2 that Hanford had been allocated $325,307 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding. The use of these funds is limited to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

Council will discuss and identify some uses for the funds.

Also under general business, council is scheduled to discuss awarding a contract for a Micro-Surfacing treatment project on existing streets in the city.

During the study session before the regular meeting, council will receive presentations on the following:

Phase 2 of the proposed adjustments to the Fire Prevention Fee and Service Schedule.

Fiscal Impacts of the COVID-19 Crisis on the city of Hanford

Grangeville Boulevard grade separation report.

The reporter can be reached at jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com

