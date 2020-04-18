Hanford City council to discuss coronavirus aid funds

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet via video teleconference Tuesday to discuss coronavirus aid funding.
According to the city staff report, the city was notified on April 2 that Hanford had been allocated $325,307 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding. The use of these funds is limited to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.
Council will discuss and identify some uses for the funds.
Also under general business, council is scheduled to discuss awarding a contract for a Micro-Surfacing treatment project on existing streets in the city.
During the study session before the regular meeting, council will receive presentations on the following:
- Phase 2 of the proposed adjustments to the Fire Prevention Fee and Service Schedule.
- Fiscal Impacts of the COVID-19 Crisis on the city of Hanford
- Grangeville Boulevard grade separation report.
