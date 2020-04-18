You are the owner of this article.
Hanford City council to discuss coronavirus aid funds
Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet via video teleconference Tuesday to discuss coronavirus aid funding.

According to the city staff report, the city was notified on April 2 that Hanford had been allocated $325,307 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding. The use of these funds is limited to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.

Council will discuss and identify some uses for the funds.

Also under general business, council is scheduled to discuss awarding a contract for a Micro-Surfacing treatment project on existing streets in the city.

During the study session before the regular meeting, council will receive presentations on the following:

  • Phase 2 of the proposed adjustments to the Fire Prevention Fee and Service Schedule.
  • Fiscal Impacts of the COVID-19 Crisis on the city of Hanford
  • Grangeville Boulevard grade separation report.

The reporter can be reached at jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com

Meeting info:

The Hanford City Council will have a video teleconference meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. Council members will attend the meeting remotely.

The Zoom meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/99574165238?pwd=Uk9OWFhIODkyajhOanNpeTY4bDlkQT09

A study session before the regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

