Civic Auditorium

The Hanford City Council meets inside the Hanford Civic Auditorium.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — The Hanford City Council is set to meet Tuesday to discuss just one item of new business.

Under general business, council is scheduled to discuss a contract with David A. Bush, Inc., for the Civic Park Bathroom Renovation Project.

The project, which will cost $173,000, will include the replacement of the building’s deteriorated roof and a remodel to the north bathrooms to make them Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

During the meeting, Hanford Police Department will also pin badges on two new officers, Luis Villela and Jacob Fogal.

In a study session before the regular meeting, council will discuss a proposed reorganization of the city’s Public Works Department.

