Hanford City Council censures Brieno to ensure accountability

HANFORD — The events surrounding Hanford City Councilman Art Brieno came to a head Tuesday night, culminating in his formal censure.

In a 4-1 vote, with an abstention from Brieno, the Hanford City Council approved the censure in an effort to show the public that they strongly denounce and condemn Brieno’s alleged discriminatory behavior.

The council considered the action after the city received complaints from Community Development Director Darlene Mata regarding Brieno. Allegations of harassment, invasion of privacy, disclosure of confidential personnel information, retaliation and false light were investigated by a third-party attorney and documented in a 175-page report.

About a dozen members of the community gave public comment during the meeting, with about half in support of Brieno and half in support of Mata. Several residents put blame on the city and the council for their handling of the situation.

“You guys are making fools of our community,” said District E resident Jason Kemp Van Ee, adding that he believes no employee should be treated the way Mata allegedly was. “To allow Mr. Brieno to return is like having the wolf return to the chicken coop. It’s just unbelievable.”

Brieno was given an opportunity during the meeting to address the council and public regarding Mata’s allegations and the investigative report.

Brieno said he has no problem with women who are in leadership roles, and said he was never confronted about his behavior by the city manager, the city attorney or his fellow council members.