Hanford City Council censures Brieno to ensure accountability

HANFORD — The events surrounding Hanford City Councilman Art Brieno came to a head Tuesday night, culminating in his formal censure.
In a 4-1 vote, with an abstention from Brieno, the Hanford City Council approved the censure in an effort to show the public that they strongly denounce and condemn Brieno’s alleged discriminatory behavior.
The council considered the action after the city received complaints from Community Development Director Darlene Mata regarding Brieno. Allegations of harassment, invasion of privacy, disclosure of confidential personnel information, retaliation and false light were investigated by a third-party attorney and documented in a 175-page report.
About a dozen members of the community gave public comment during the meeting, with about half in support of Brieno and half in support of Mata. Several residents put blame on the city and the council for their handling of the situation.
“You guys are making fools of our community,” said District E resident Jason Kemp Van Ee, adding that he believes no employee should be treated the way Mata allegedly was. “To allow Mr. Brieno to return is like having the wolf return to the chicken coop. It’s just unbelievable.”
Brieno was given an opportunity during the meeting to address the council and public regarding Mata’s allegations and the investigative report.
Brieno said he has no problem with women who are in leadership roles, and said he was never confronted about his behavior by the city manager, the city attorney or his fellow council members.
“As a council member, the only time we interact with most of the staff is from here,” he said, pointing to the dais.
Brieno said the story and the report were put out to hurt him without any consideration for the consequences it had on his business or his family. He said he was pushed to announce his resignation and the city didn’t hold up its end of the deal.
“Don’t think that I’m the one that’s trying to make a problem for the city,” Brieno said. “I would have left if we would’ve had those terms.”
Councilman John Draxler countered Brieno’s statement, recalling a meeting in July of last year in which he, Brieno, the city manager and the city attorney met and Brieno was confronted about his alleged actions.
“We let him know what was going on and if he continued those actions it would lead to his demise,” Draxler said.
Draxler said the issue ultimately stemmed from two people, Brieno and Mata, who just did not get along.
“I respect Mr. Brieno — he has done a lot for this city. He has worked hard in the past,” Draxler said. “The problem was, when he clashed with Ms. Mata, he handled it wrong and that’s where we got into trouble.”
Draxler said the issue has already cost the city an “outrageous” amount of money, not counting the pending lawsuit. He said the censure was the only thing the council could do to minimize the damage and show the public that the council does not condone Brieno’s actions.
“Well we did handle it wrong,” Draxler said of the situation. “There’s no doubt.”
Vice Mayor Diane Sharp expounded on the issue, saying Brieno’s demands of the city have only increased recently.
“He asks for more and more in exchange for his resignation, repeatedly not taking the council’s ‘no’ as an answer,” she said. “This is a complete dereliction of his duty to Hanford voters. The hubris he has displayed blows me away.”
Mayor Francisco Ramirez, the last to speak on the issue, said somewhere along the way, the city failed in all aspects. He said he believed there were opportunities to sit down with Brieno and Mata to discuss their differences and how they both could have handled themselves better, but it just didn’t happen.
“We must take accountability for our actions and words, because of this, and as a leader, I will make the motion to censure Councilman Brieno,” Ramirez said.
The censure calls for Brieno to go through sensitivity training in conjunction with the city manager, and if he needs to reach out to any city employee, he must go through the city manager to have that occur.
After the vote was taken and the censure resolution passed, Ramirez appealed to the community and the council to move forward.
“We have a lot of great things we can accomplish this year,” he said. “We have great staff and we have a great city council team.”
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
