Hanford City Council awards new cannabis dispensary permit

HANFORD — Another cannabis dispensary now has a shot at coming to downtown Hanford.

During its meeting Tuesday evening, the Hanford City Council awarded a commercial cannabis business permit to California Erudite Ventures, doing business as Herb N’ Joy.

Herb N’ Joy has proposed a 1,700 square-foot medical and adult use cannabis dispensary to be located at 102 S. Douty St.

In March 2019, council adopted a resolution allowing dispensaries within the city’s downtown mixed use zone and limited the amount of dispensaries to two.

One dispensary permit was awarded to Caliva in September 2019 and the second was awarded to Harvest of Hanford in November of that same year.

Community Development Director Darlene Mata said Harvest of Hanford recently withdrew its permit request, thus leaving that second permit spot available.

While the cannabis permit application period was open last year, city staff conducted an extensive multi-phase application process and came up with a ranking of all the applicants. Council instructed that the list remain active for 24 months.

Herb N’ Joy was ranked just below Harvest of Hanford, so staff recommended to council that the business be awarded the second cannabis dispensary permit spot.

Jeff Linden, a representative from Herb N’ Joy, gave a quick presentation to council about what the proposed dispensary would look like. He also said the business would hire around 25 local employees, including a local general manager, and would commit 5% of gross sales to the community of Hanford.