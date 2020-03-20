Hanford City Council approves MOU with High Speed Rail

HANFORD — While COVID-19 was a major item on Hanford City Council’s agenda during Tuesday evening’s meeting, they still had to take care of other city business, including a decision related to the High Speed Rail.

During the meeting, council unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the California High Speed Rail Authority and Kings County as it relates to construction of raised platform track and station south of the Union Pacific Railroad.

According to a city staff report, the High Speed Rail Authority originally approved the construction of an at-grade station north of the Union Pacific Railroad and the lowering of the railroad at the intersection with the authority alignment of the High Speed Rail.

Over the last couple of years, negotiations with the Union Pacific Railroad deteriorated and Union Pacific requested significant consideration for the lowering of their line.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The High Speed Rail Authority determined Union Pacific’s requests to be excessive, so the authority then approached county and city staff to discuss the option of raising the platform and the proposed station above grade as it crosses the railroad and Highway 198.