Hanford City Council approves MOU with High Speed Rail

HANFORD — While COVID-19 was a major item on Hanford City Council’s agenda during Tuesday evening’s meeting, they still had to take care of other city business, including a decision related to the High Speed Rail.
During the meeting, council unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the California High Speed Rail Authority and Kings County as it relates to construction of raised platform track and station south of the Union Pacific Railroad.
According to a city staff report, the High Speed Rail Authority originally approved the construction of an at-grade station north of the Union Pacific Railroad and the lowering of the railroad at the intersection with the authority alignment of the High Speed Rail.
Over the last couple of years, negotiations with the Union Pacific Railroad deteriorated and Union Pacific requested significant consideration for the lowering of their line.
The High Speed Rail Authority determined Union Pacific’s requests to be excessive, so the authority then approached county and city staff to discuss the option of raising the platform and the proposed station above grade as it crosses the railroad and Highway 198.
The High Speed Rail Authority agreed to some concessions in exchange for Kings County’s and Hanford’s support, including locating the station south of the Union Pacific railroad, ensuring connection of the entrance road to the station to the roundabout at Highway 43; designing access and parking at the station per city standards; and providing two points of access to the station.
The MOU, which was also approved by the Kings County Board of Supervisors, was important because without it, a station probably wouldn’t be built in Hanford.
Mayor John Draxler said although he is not a big fan of the High Speed Rail, he was supportive of the MOU because the rail does the city no good if it just passes right through.
“The only way it has any advantage to Hanford is if it stops,” Draxler said.
When the Hanford station is built, Public Works Director John Doyel said the station will be at-grade, but the High Speed Rail train platform will be over 20 feet in the air, accessed by some sort of escalator or elevator.
