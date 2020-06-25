Hanford City Council approves balanced budget

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — While many cities and counties face economic hardships in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hanford City Council approved a balanced budget on Tuesday for the upcoming fiscal year.

“It’s a pretty lean budget,” City Manager Mario Cifuentez said Wednesday, though one he also called conservative and responsible.

Cifuentez said the city began its budget process in January, but had to change plans when COVID-19 hit.

Cifuentez said the city was faced with $1.2 million reduction in sales tax — a smaller hit than other cities took due to certain stores like Costco thriving, along with fast restaurants and a lot of other top sales tax providers that continued to be strong during shutdowns, he said.

Right off the bat, Cifuentez said he asked department heads to come up with new budgets for their departments with a 5-10% reduction in costs.

After reevaluating where they stood, Cifuentez said the city still faced a possible overall deficit of about $3.4 million.

Council was immediately able to save $1.1 million in fees charged to the departments that go into the vehicle replacement fund.