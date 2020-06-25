Hanford City Council approves balanced budget

HANFORD — While many cities and counties face economic hardships in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hanford City Council approved a balanced budget on Tuesday for the upcoming fiscal year.
“It’s a pretty lean budget,” City Manager Mario Cifuentez said Wednesday, though one he also called conservative and responsible.
Cifuentez said the city began its budget process in January, but had to change plans when COVID-19 hit.
Cifuentez said the city was faced with $1.2 million reduction in sales tax — a smaller hit than other cities took due to certain stores like Costco thriving, along with fast restaurants and a lot of other top sales tax providers that continued to be strong during shutdowns, he said.
Right off the bat, Cifuentez said he asked department heads to come up with new budgets for their departments with a 5-10% reduction in costs.
After reevaluating where they stood, Cifuentez said the city still faced a possible overall deficit of about $3.4 million.
Council was immediately able to save $1.1 million in fees charged to the departments that go into the vehicle replacement fund.
From there, the city began to make some operation changes and chip away at what it could, like reducing contributions to reserves, putting a hold on fixed asset purchases and un-funding some positions that were vacant, among several other changes. Belts were tightened across the board.
“The department heads dug deep,” Cifuentez said.
When all was said and done, Cifuentez said the city ended up with an $88,000 net surplus in the $106 million budget.
Cifuentez said it was fortunate that the city never had to consider layoffs or a dramatic reduction in services like other municipalities. He also said fees have not been raised.
Layoffs, furloughs and service cuts were some major concerns for Mayor John Draxler when he heard about the initial deficit projections.
“We were very lucky that we were able to do this without cutting staff or services,” Draxler said.
If revenues come back higher than expected — a possibility Cifuentez doesn’t rule out — council was able to identify priorities for the funds during a special meeting held Tuesday.
While the pandemic’s economic effects may linger for years to come and the city may still be faced with tough decisions in the future, Draxler said he was pleased with the outcome of the budget process.
