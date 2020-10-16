Hanford Chamber of Commerce winners honored

HANFORD — The Hanford Chamber of Commerce honored the 2020 Distinguished Citizens and Business award winners on Wednesday.
The drive-thru event had family and friends celebrate the eight award winners. The categories included Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Teen of the Year, Female Citizen of the Year, Male Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and two for First Responder of the Year.
The winners were Kings Gun Center, Champions Recovery, Parker Buwalda, Michelle Brown, Gary Feinstein, Theresa Dias, Connor Kurtz and Jeff Schneider respectively.
